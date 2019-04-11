Memphis man sentenced to prison for robbing landscapers of thousands of dollars in equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole for robbing independent landscapers of a truck, trailer, lawn mowers and other yard equipment, according to a Shelby County arrest affidavit.
Martigous Malone, 27, pled guilty this week to three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, property theft of over $1,000 and an unrelated aggravated assault case, according to Shelby County court documents.
According to investigators, Malone told officers that on April 1, 2016, he had a gun in his possession and stole a leaf blower from a man doing yardwork in the 1400 block of Breedlove in the New Chicago Park area of North Memphis.
The arrest affidavit states that on July 16, 2016, Malone robbed three members of a family business who were doing yard work in the 1000 block of Ayers Street near Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.
The victims told officers that Malone threatened to kill them and stole their pickup truck and an attached trailer containing a riding mower, blowers, weed trimmers, shovels, rakes and other lawn equipment.
According to investigators, the victims' relatives later began searching the area and located the truck, trailer and some of the lawn equipment in a wooded area near New Chicago Park.
Malone was developed as suspect, identified in a photo spread by the victims and arrested about two weeks later, according to the affidavit.
