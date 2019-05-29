Memphis man sentenced to prison for urinating on Kellogg's conveyor belt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s conveyor belt in a Memphis facility, according to court documents.
Gregory Stanton, 49, worked at the manufacturing plant in 2014, and posted a video recording himself urinating in the production plant, court documents state.
Stanton posted the video online in 2016.
According to investigators, Stanton’s video prompted Kellogg’s to inform law enforcement and FDA to began an investigation.
A grand jury indicted Stanton in September 2018.
He pled guilty in November 2018 to charges of tainting consumer products with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person.
Stanton was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
