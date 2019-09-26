Memphis man shares story about heart condition called AFib

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Every day, James Wells walks through the doors at Hollywood Community Center.
Wells is the community center director. A job he loves. From youth to seniors, there's not a stranger Wells doesn't know.
He's worked with these people for the past 5 years, but Wells has a heart condition. A condition that affected his job.
According to doctors, a sign of atrial fibrillation or a-fib is the condition that was found. That's when Wells decided to see Doctor Indranill Basu-Ray.
"Hi Mr. Wells, good morning, how are you?" Basu-Ray said.
A cardiac electrophysiologist at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis, Basu-Ray knows how dangerous a-fib can be.
"So fast that there's not enough time for the heart to collect all the blood and send it to the vital organs of the body," Basu-Ray told FOX13.
Dr. Basu-Ray performed a procedure on Wells essentially fixing his a-fib.
"Pulmonary veins can go crazy, but that doesn't bother you because your heart behaves normally," the doctor said.
Now, Wells, is feeling a lot better.
"I lost 35 pounds, and I was able to come out and get a good night's sleep. That's the first thing I noticed," Wells said.
Wells wants you to be proactive if you feel something is wrong and trust your doctor.
"Don't do like I did, think you can muscle your way through it."
