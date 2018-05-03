Memphis man ships 500 grams of ecstasy through the mail, police said

A package seized by U.S. Customs leads to a huge drug bust in Mid-South.
Skyler Summers is facing a bunch of drug charges this morning.
Detectives for Shelby County Narcotics got a package with more than 500 grams of MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy, from customs agents.
They had it delivered to a home on Doveland on Monday.
The person who got it told detectives he was waiting for Summers to come and pick it up.
When summers picked up the package, detectives arrested him.
A warrant was obtained to search summers home.
Detectives found a safe containing 302 grams of marijuana, 284 grams of MDMA, 17 grams of Xanax and three loaded firearms, police said.
