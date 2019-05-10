0 Memphis man shoots transgender woman after argument at Southaven Waffle House, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting at a Waffle House in Southaven.

According to police, Memphis native Jimtarius Hampton, 23, shot the victim in the leg in the parking lot around 3 a.m. Friday.

FOX13 learned the shooting happened after a car crash at the Waffle House parking lot. The business is located at Hamilton Road near the Stateline Road.

Police told FOX13 it is possible that the case could be investigated as a hate crime.

That is because the victim who was shot is a transgender woman.

Hampton is being charged with aggravated assault, police said. Bond will be set at a later time.

Police said an argument broke out in the parking lot which led to the victim being shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital to be treated.

The argument stemmed from some sort of car accident in the parking lot. It's believed that she was shot while outside of the car, police said.

That victim has not yet been identified by police.

Right now, police said they are not looking for any other potential suspects – only witnesses.

They are working to gather more details as they present all the facts of this case to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office will determine if this case fits the state’s description of a hate crime because the victim is transgender.

