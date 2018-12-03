Memphis man shot after having sex with another man's girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in critical condition after he was caught having sex with another man’s girlfriend.
Police responded to the shooting at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Meadowlake Dr. South.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim had been shot after getting caught having sex with Derrick Anderson’s girlfriend inside the suspect's apartment.
Anderson fired several shots at the victim as he fled the scene.
The victim was shot in the back and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD arrested Anderson and charged him with Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.
