Memphis man shot and killed early Saturday morning near FedEx Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead, another taken in for questioning after a shooting near Oakhaven. Democrat Road at Tchulahoma was blocked off for hours Saturday, as police investigated the crime just down the street from the FedEx hub.
MPD said around 7:45 in the morning, a man in one of the cars was shot to death by a person in another vehicle. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting. FOX13 talked with a woman who told us she worked with the victim at FedEx. She said he was just leaving work when the shooting happened.
A FedEx spokesperson told us they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities. Some FedEx employees couldn’t get to work while the road was blocked.
Worker Jimmy Young said the whole ordeal left him wondering if things will ever change. Young said, “how are you going to control human behavior? I don’t see how there’s much of anything you can do about it.”
If you have any information about this latest homicide, contact police at 901-528-CASH.
