Memphis man shot and killed early Saturday morning

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. We breakdown what we known on this investigation on FOX13 News at 5.

    Memphis police responded to a deadly shooting near Oakhaven early Saturday morning.

    Investigators arrived on the scene at 7:43 a.m. at Democrat and Tchulahoma Rd.

    MPD told FOX13 one man was found shot on the scene. MFD transported the victim to Regional One in critical condition, but he later died.

    The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

