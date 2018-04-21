  • Memphis man shot and killed in southwest Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have are on the scene of a shooting in southwest Memphis.

    One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the scene.

    Police are on the scene in the 500 block of King Rd.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this homicide investigation, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

    We will keep updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

     

