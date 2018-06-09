Memphis man shot and killed near gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a deadly shooting call in the 1000 block of National St. near a Grizzly Mart.
Officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 Friday night.
One man was shot multiple times and killed on the scene, according to MPD.
Investigators believe the shooting began with a fight. Police said the fight evolved when two men began exchanging gunfire.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a black truck.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
