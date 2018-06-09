  • Memphis man shot and killed near gas station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a deadly shooting call in the 1000 block of National St. near a Grizzly Mart.

    Officers arrived on the scene around 11:30 Friday night.

    Trending stories:

    One man was shot multiple times and killed on the scene, according to MPD.

    Investigators believe the shooting began with a fight. Police said the fight evolved when two men began exchanging gunfire.

    Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a black truck.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis man shot and killed near gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shoots up house in tow truck

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dead following shooting in Whitehaven

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect accused of burning deputy's body after killing him

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chicago officer fatally shoots armed black man running away