Memphis man shot at while taking trash to curb

A Memphis man was shot at while taking his garbage can to the curb, according to a police report obtained by FOX13.
The incident happened Tuesday night in Hickory Hill.
The victim told police he was walking toward the sidewalk when he saw a dark colored Dodge Dart speeding northbound on his street. He gestured for the driver to slow down.
Seconds later, the car came back, this time heading southbound. As the vehicle approached his house, the man heard four gunshots, according to the police report.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a .40 caliber shelly casing. The also noted that the rear window of the victim’s car was shot out.
The victim told police four men were in the vehicle. No arrests have been made in the case.
