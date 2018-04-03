  • Memphis man shot by his brother outside his home

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Firestone Ave. at 11:55 Monday night.

    Officers were told that the victim was shot by his brother outside his home near New Chicago.

    Investigators told FOX13 the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    No arrests have been made at this time.

    Victim and suspect have not been identified at the time. 

