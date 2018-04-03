Memphis man shot by his brother outside his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Firestone Ave. at 11:55 Monday night.
Officers were told that the victim was shot by his brother outside his home near New Chicago.
Investigators told FOX13 the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Victim and suspect have not been identified at the time.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Suspect in custody after man killed, woman injured in North Mississippi double shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}