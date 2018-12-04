Memphis man shot by police, pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who was wounded by police is pleading guilty to reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, along with other charges.
Davonte Weatherford, 22, was running with a loaded weapon at the time of the wounding.
RELATED: Officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital, MPD release 911 calls
Investigators say the shooting happened September 8, 2017 in the 2600 block of Frayser Blvd.
Police responded to an armed party call involving a group of men arguing outside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, the men began running through the parking lot to escape.
Weatherford was shot when he ran near officers while carrying a loaded pistol and ignored warning signs to stop, according to the D.A.
He was shot once in the back but has recovered from his wound.
The pistol he was carrying was reported stolen October 25, 2015 from a man in Walls, Mississippi.
He also plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft of property under $1,000, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest. Weatherford will be sentenced in January.
Weatherford is currently free on bond.
