Memphis man shot by strangers who followed him into driveway

A Memphis man is fighting for his life after being shot in his driveway.
The shooting happened just after midnight at a home in Hickory Hill.
The victim told police he was followed into his driveway by a silver car. A group of men was inside that vehicle, and they opened fire.
The man was shot in the shoulder. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
