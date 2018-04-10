  • Memphis man shot by strangers who followed him into driveway

    A Memphis man is fighting for his life after being shot in his driveway.

    The shooting happened just after midnight at a home in Hickory Hill.

    The victim told police he was followed into his driveway by a silver car. A group of men was inside that vehicle, and they opened fire.

    The man was shot in the shoulder. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

