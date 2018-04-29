  • Memphis man shot during road rage incident in Midtown, 2 charged

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A road rage incident leaves one man shot outside a Family Dollar in Midtown, according to MPD.

    Eric Greer, 38, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Demarcus Menzie, 49, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

    Police told FOX13, the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Avalon. One man was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

     

