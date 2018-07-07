  • Memphis man shot during strip club shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a strip club shooting early Saturday morning.

    Investigators arrived on the scene at 5:18 a.m. at the CatWalk Gentlemen's Club on Lamar Ave.

    Police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the scene.

    He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    MPD told FOX13 the suspect was driving a tan BMW.

    If you have any additional information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

