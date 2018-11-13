  • Memphis man shot friend in back of head while trying to shoot others from moving car

    Updated:

    A Memphis man was indicted Tuesday after investigators said he shot and killed his friend while trying to shoot others from a vehicle. 

    The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Felix Dewberry, 20, shot the victim in the back of the head while firing at someone else from the back seat. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: Arrest made in North Memphis homicide

    The original incident happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2017, near Saffarans and Pearce in North Memphis. 

    Investigators said Dekario Linwood, 17, was leaning out of the front-seat passenger side window when Dewberry began shooting at someone outside of their car. 

    Dewberry told investigators his intended target was shooting at him and the others in the car. 

    Linwood was dropped off at Regional One, where he died two days later.

    Police indicted Dewberry today and charged him with reckless homicide. He is now free on $100,000 bond, officials said. 

