Memphis man shot in dispute over cell phone, relative says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot in an incident that started because of a cell phone, police said.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Tutwiler Avenue.
The victim’s uncle told FOX13 it started when the victim tried to sell his phone.
He said there was an issue with the payment for it.
“They already had the phone and he was trying to get the money for the phone,” said Ledern Couch, the victim’s uncle. “And I guess they shot him, that’s all I’m hearing.”
The victim was shot in the leg, according to Couch.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
