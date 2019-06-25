0 Memphis man shot in the chest by stranger at intersection, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for answers after a man was shot in the chest at an intersection in Memphis.

Police found a blue Chevrolet Camaro in the 4000 block of New Willow Rd. while responding to a shooting call.

First responders found the victim in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the right chest.

The victim told police he was shot at Getwell and Elliston when he picked up a stranger who said he needed a ride home.

Once the victim arrived at the Willow Apartments, the suspect told the victim “give me what you got!”

The suspect was wearing a black shirt with red pants at the time of the shooting, according to the victim.

He told police he couldn’t remember anything after hearing what the suspect said – he also doesn’t remember being shot, according to police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Surveillance video shows the victim pulling up to the red light facing eastbound on Elliston at Getwell. It also shows the victim go through the light and pull over to the side of the road near the Willow Apartments – moments later the vehicle drove off.

Officers found a handgun in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for LIVE updates on this investigation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.