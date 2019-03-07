0 Memphis man shot multiple times after being followed from work, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is in critical condition after he was shot in Parkway Village Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Getwell Road at a gas station.

Memphis police told FOX13 the shooter or shooters followed the man from his job on Lamar Avenue and then shot up the victim’s vehicle.

People like Antonio Haggie who live nearby said the violence is unacceptable.

“A lot has been going on in this little corner here,” Haggie said. “Wrecks, people getting shot, all type of stuff.”

Police said the man was shot near the intersection of Getwell Road and American Way, but he was able to pull into the BP gas station to get help.

FOX13 saw five bullet holes in the man’s white pick-up truck. Investigators said the man was being followed for about 1.5 miles after he left work.

“You can’t even make an honest living without someone actually threatening your life,” Rogers said. “That’s ridiculous.”

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter. Right now, they are only saying that they got away in a newer model Chevy pick-up.

Investigators spent some time in the Circle K convenience store at the BP gas station trying to get their hands on surveillance video.

Police have yet to determine whether or not this attack was random or targeted.

