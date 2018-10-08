Memphis man shot multiple times early Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times.
The shooting happened on Alcy and Ketchum at 6:12 Monday morning.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation. LIVE coverage from the scene, next on Good Morning Memphis.
At 6:12 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call at Alcy and Ketchum. One male victim was located suffering from multiple GSWs. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 8, 2018
No suspect info was given.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
