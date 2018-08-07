Memphis man stabbed and robbed at apartment parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man told police he was stabbed and robbed in a parking garage early Monday morning.
Police responded to the crime in the 800 block of Washington Ave. at Blair Towers.
The victim told police he was sitting in the driver's seat of his car in the basement of the parking garage.
He told police the suspect got into the passenger’s seat of the car and demanded his money.
Investigators say the suspect then started stabbing him in his left side, so he began kicking the suspect.
The suspect ran away with his deposit bag of money, he ran from the scene in an unknown direction.
MFD made the scene and transported the victim to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers found four prints on the victim's car.
No further information is available at this time.
If you have any additional information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
