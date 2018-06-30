Memphis man struck by car while walking to corner store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday night, MPD responded to a hit and run in Hickory Hill.
Police told FOX13 a 45-year-old man was walking across South Mendenhall near Flowering Peach around 9:05 p.m.
Trending stories:
- Children of Lorenzen Wright start GoFundMe campaign to pay for mother's bond
- Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family
- South Memphis man sentenced for raping 5-year-old girl multiple times over 18-month span
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators said the man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking to a corner store.
The driver was last seen going southbound on South Mendenhall. Officers say the driver fled the scene shortly after hitting the victim.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
At this time, there is no information on the driver or the vehicle, according to MPD.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}