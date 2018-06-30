  • Memphis man struck by car while walking to corner store

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday night, MPD responded to a hit and run in Hickory Hill.

    Police told FOX13 a 45-year-old man was walking across South Mendenhall near Flowering Peach around 9:05 p.m.

    Investigators said the man was struck by a vehicle while he was walking to a corner store.

    The driver was last seen going southbound on South Mendenhall. Officers say the driver fled the scene shortly after hitting the victim.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    At this time, there is no information on the driver or the vehicle, according to MPD.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
     

