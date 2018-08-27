Memphis man threatens mother and MPD after she didn't to give him $2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man kicked down doors and stole from his mother after she refused to give him $2.
She told police Bryan Harris stole her lawn mower and vandalized her home around 12:50 Saturday morning.
Harris went to the kitchen, broke the glass from the back door and stole a lawnmower that was in the kitchen.
Around 3 a.m. that night, Harris returned to his mother home and attempted to fight her. He then picked ups a large rock and broke the rear windows and front window of his mother’s car.
When another victim tried to intervene, he slammed her to the ground and bit her on the top of her head.
Harris continued to kick windows and doors of the squad car after several warnings. He then threatened to shoot and kill each officer when he got out of jail.
