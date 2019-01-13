Memphis man tries to shoot neighbor 6-7 times, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A man is behind bars after police say he tried to kill his neighbor.
According to police, Jonathan Collins, 38, and another suspect were accused of firing handguns approximately 7-8 times following an altercation with his neighbor, James Walker.
Both suspects were approximately 20-30 yards away, but the victim was not struck.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Carpenter on Wednesday, January 9. Collins is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Walker identified Collins in a photo lineup as one of the suspects who fired shots at him.
Collins verbally admitted he was at the location of the shooting but denied any involvement.
He is due in court on January 14.
