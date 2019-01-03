0 Memphis man victim of Tennessee's first officer-involved shooting in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, is the victim of Tennessee’s first officer-involved shooting in 2019. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three Memphis police officers shot Thiam.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with Thiam’s cousin, Abdoulaye Ba, on Thursday.

“I asked to see if I can see his body, try to reassure myself that that’s him,” Ba said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Thiam died at his Whitehaven home Wednesday night.

“We need more information on this,” Ba said. “We need justice. That’s all we ask for.”

FOX13 poured through more than 100 TBI documents. We discovered they’ve released information for 45 officer-involved shootings which they had been asked to investigate in 2018.

Five of them happened right here in Memphis. All five were fatal.

“Could they calm him down or try to do something better than just gun someone down?” Ba said. “You only live once, and now they took his life.”

Twenty days ago, Memphis police shot and killed another man, 42-year-old Andre Horton.

FOX13 spoke with his uncle, Willie Nason, hours after the shooting.

“This is our holiday gift, with tears instead of smiles,” Nason said.

Police said Horton was standing in the middle of James Road pointing a gun at drivers when police killed him. The TBI is also heading this investigation and discovered Horton was waving a BB gun.

“I don’t blame the police officer,” Nason said. “I know his heart is hurting just as well as ours. He was doing his job.”

Horton was one of the 24 people killed in officer-involved shootings last year.

“The next question is gonna be who’s next,” Ba said. “Who’s next?”

