Memphis man walks to fire station after being shot, fighting for life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police were called to a Raleigh fire station after a man was shot.
A Memphis man approached the fire station and told firefighters he had been shot.
MPD told FOX13 the victim was then taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The location of the shooting is still undetermined at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
At 4:26 p.m. a male walked into the Fire Station located at 3510 Coleman and advised that he had been shot. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. The location of the shooting is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2018
