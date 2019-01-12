0 Memphis man wanted after attempting to kidnap teen girl getting off school bus, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they said attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl after getting off a school bus.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old girl got off her school bus at Ketchum Road and Pecan Circle around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

As she began to walk away, she told investigators a white pickup truck pulled up beside her. She said the truck was an extended body-style with a camper on the back and “some kind of writing on the side.”

The girl – who is not being identified by MPD – said the driver of the truck then got out and walked towards her.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police said the man then wrapped his arm around the girl and began trying to pull her toward the truck.

According to investigators, the girl kicked and screamed, which caused the man to let her go.

The man then got back into his truck and drove away heading west on Ketchum toward Airways.

The girl ran to the 2300 block of Pecan Circle to call police after the incident. And she told investigators that was the second time she has been involved in an altercation with that man.

She said the first incident was not reported.

According to police, the suspect was described as tall, muscular build, bald, wearing a neon green work vest, white T-shirt and light blue jeans.

It is unclear which school the victim was coming home from.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.