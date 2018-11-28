0 Memphis man wanted for armed robbery of Family Dollar may be tied to other robberies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Memphis at gunpoint.

He is also accused of other robberies over the last week.

The latest incident happened at the Family Dollar Friday night in the 600 block of South Highland Street near Spottswood Avenue.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and grabbed as much money as he could before calmly walking out the front door.

The robber drove away in a red 1996 Toyota Corolla, and that car was found a short distance away.

MPD said the man – who has not been identified – is believed to be involved in other robberies within the past week.

Police described him as 6-foot-2, late 20s, wearing a black ski mask, a blue and gray winter coat, light blue jeans and white shoes.

No arrests have been made at this point, as officers are searching for the suspect.

SCSO officials have advice for businesses around the area.

“Upgrade your surveillance system, your camera system,” said David Ballard, an SCSO official. “Make sure the cameras are pointing at in the right direction to get us those face shots to get tag shots in the parking lot, get us information we can use to put the right people in jail.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers.

