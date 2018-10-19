Memphis man wanted for stealing 2 TVs from Walmart Supercenter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly walked out of a Walmart store with two flat-screen TVs that he didn’t pay for.
The incident, which was captured on security cameras, happened at the Walmart Supercenter in the 7500 block of Winchester Road.
The man walked out with the TVs without paying for them around noon on Thursday.
Officials said the man – who has not yet been identified – then put them in a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu and drove away.
Anyone with information regarding the man or incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
