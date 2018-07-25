Memphis man wanted on 31 charges added to TBI's 'Most Wanted' list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who is wanted one more than 30 criminal charges has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list.
Eric Anton Balkin, 35, is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and TBI on four counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, 13 counts of Aggravated Robbery, nine counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.
He’s also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Assault – and the U.S. Marshals Service for a Probation Violation on a prior Robbery charge, according to the TBI.
He has exhibited “violent tendencies” and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement.
Balkin is 5’7” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
