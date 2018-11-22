0 Memphis man wants justice after carjacking attempt ends with wife's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis husband wants justice tonight after gunmen shot and killed his wife in an attempted carjacking Sunday night.

Larry Humphreys told FOX13 he even tried to fight back by shooting at the suspects.

Memphis police said the crime at the corner of Truman Avenue and Ozan Street was an attempted carjacking that left a husband injured and his wife dead.

FOX13 has learned the victims were Larry and Belinda Humphreys.

Belinda Humphreys was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband was taken to Regional One. He was released later with non-critical injuries.

Humphreys said he remembers seeing a few men standing on the corner.

Once the couple stopped at the intersection in their vehicle, that's when two men wearing hoodies armed with weapons came up and tried to carjack them.

The doors were locked, so the suspects took out their guns and began shooting.

Family members told FOX13 Belinda Humphreys was a stay-at-home wife who once worked as a truck driver.

Larry Humphreys said he took out his gun and tried to shoot the suspects before he drove around the corner to the couple’s home – where neighbors called 9-1-1.

The female passenger was pronounced deceased. The male driver suffered injuries due to shrapnel and was xported to ROH, but has since been released from the hospital. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/xyibb2a3Yx — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 21, 2018

The gunmen fired at least 10 shots, hitting the truck, before the couple sped away. Police have not yet made any arrests.

FOX 13 crime tracked the area and discovered less than a mile away from that intersection, two armed suspects carjacked another couple also driving a Ford-150 pickup truck like the Humphreys’.

They were not injured because the suspects never fired their weapons. FOX13 is working to find out if the suspects in that case are responsible for the carjacking and killing of Belinda Humphrey, just two blocks from her home.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the victim's funeral expenses. You can find that page here.

The victim's husband describes the horrific incident, and how he fought back -- on FOX13 News at 9.

