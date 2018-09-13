0 Memphis man who shot into neighbors' houses tells police why he did it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police had shot into his neighbors' homes in back-to-back days.

September 8, police responded to shots fired call in the 5300 block of Rock Ridge Rd. The victim on the scene told police her home was shot at.

Investigators said five victims were inside the home when bullet flew through a window, through a wall, and into the central AC unit.

The next day, police responded to a shots fired call at a neighboring home. Seven people were inside the residence .

Investigators said seven victims were once again inside the home, and one was injured.

Police determined the gunshot from the first incident was fired from the garage of a home on Rock Ridge Road. The next day, shots were fired from the same home, but from a second story window, according to investigators.

Police performed a welfare check at the Rock Ridge Road home. That's when Alfred LaBarre III, 36, refused to come to the door and yelled at police through a window, according to MPD.

LaBarre's father was able to contact him and provided a written statement to police on September 11. The suspect told his father he thought he heard someone in his home, so he fired shots from inside.

On September 12, investigators responded to a fire call in the area. A woman told police her lawnmower and swimming pool had caught fire.

Arson investigators found two devices that could have caused a fire. One on the patio, which did not ignite, and another on the lawnmower which burned out.

Once the devices were recovered, it was discovered that a wick was inside the bottle. The paper was lit but had burned out.

The paper was a phone bill that belonged to Alfred Labarre III. It was later determined that Labaree was responsible for several aggravated assaults in the area.

Police returned to LaBarre's home and took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Alfred LaBerre III, 36, has been charged with 12 counts aggravated assault, 12 counts of reckless endangerment and one count arson - total 25 charges.

