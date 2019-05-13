0 Memphis man who shot neighbor 8 times convicted of attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been convicted of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his neighbor several times in their Parkway Village neighborhood.

Isaiah Williams, 32, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony. The charges stem from a shooting in August 2016.

The victim had just got out of his vehicle when he was approached by Williams. The suspect was looking for the neighbor’s brother, who he said had been looking inappropriately at his wife, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.

The neighbor said Williams pulled a gun out of a bag, pointed it at his head and told him to walk into his townhome. The neighbor did not give Williams information about his brother and swung a laptop at the suspect as he tried to run away, according to police documents.

Williams shot the victim as he was running. He was hit several times in the legs, which caused him to fall on the ground. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun was out of bullets and simply made a clicking noise, according to an arrest affidavit for Williams.

Investigators said Williams then hit the victim in the head and ran away.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition after being shot eight times.

Police developed Isaiah Williams as a suspect, and the victim later identified him as the man that shot and attempted to kill him, according to police documents.

A criminal court jury convicted Isaiah Williams. He will be sentenced on June 4.

