Memphis man with lengthy criminal record convicted of molesting court clerk at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man, with a lengthy criminal record, was convicted on Thursday for molesting a court clerk at 201 Poplar, according to Shelby County court documents.
Warren Percy Smith, 48, molested the female employee on Dec. 28, 2017. The documents state that the victim was talking to someone and Smith came up behind her, grabbed her and proceeded to perform a sexual act.
According to documents, Smith left the building, but a deputy saw him and realized he matched the victim's description of the suspect.
Police said the victim later identified Smith during a photo lineup.
According to the deputy, Smith has been frequently seen at 201 Poplar.
Documents state that Smith has nearly 80 criminal convictions that date back to 1988.
Over the past 30 years, Smith has been arrested and convicted of 78 previous criminal offenses, including 75 misdemeanors and three felonies.
Smith's offenses include public intoxication, theft, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault.
He also has been convicted of cocaine trafficking and aggravated burglary.
