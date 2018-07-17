Memphis man's claim of mental illness rejected, convicted of killing 1, injuring another

A man was found guilty of killing a man and critically injuring another Monday, despite his claim that it was caused by mental illness.
According to a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the judge rejected the man’s defense that a mental illness prevented him from “appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions.”
Charles Hammond, 32, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Michael Osborn, 48, in 2016.
Hammond is awaiting sentencing for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, in which one man was shot twice in the face and another escaped uninjured.
Trending stories:
- 1 dead in double shooting at Memphis gas station
- Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant; bartender's reaction goes viral
- Woman speaks out after being carjacked while daughter receives treatment at hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan did agree with doctors that Hammond suffered from schizophrenia, but she ruled that the only evidence they had regarding his mental state on the day of the murder came from Hammond, according to the release.
The shooting happened on July 27, 2016, on Farrisview Boulevard near the Memphis International Airport, the release said.
Witnesses said Hammond walked from his family business next door and began firing at the victims for several minutes – then walked back to his own business and sat down in a chair.
The business, JARS, is a company that services FedEx delivery vehicles.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}