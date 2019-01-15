Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland seeking re-election

The current Mayor of Memphis is seeking re-election.
Mayor Jim Strickland took to social media to make the formal announcement on the Friends of Jim Strickland Facebook page.
The post said in part, "We have accomplished much during my first three years as Mayor. I am most excited about the unprecedented growth in jobs and economic development in our city. More than 18,000 more Memphians are working today. Unemployment is near-record low. More than $15 billion in development is happening in Greater Memphis, and for the first time in decades, more of that is happening inside our city limits than outside of them."
Mayor Strickland joins Willie Herenton of people who wish to hold the position. Back in April, Former Mayor Herenton announced he will run for Memphis Mayor in 2019.
To read Mayor Strickland's full post, see below.
