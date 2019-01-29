  • Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland 'State of the City' address

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland gave the 2019 State of the City Monday evening.

    Strickland discussed the progress the city made under his leadership.

    The mayor also mentioned challenges the city faced this year.

    FOX13's Kirstin Garriss will deliver a full report on Strickland's speech, tonight at 9.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories