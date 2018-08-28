0 Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland urging city leaders to consider reinstating 'Beale Street Bucks'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council is scheduled to discuss safety on Beale Street two days after a man was stabbed on the iconic road.

FOX13 spoke to councilmember Martavius Jones, who said they planned to discuss a resolution to add safety measures to Beale anyways. The resolution has 24 recommendations to better security.

RELATED: Massive brawl on Beale St. leaves man stabbed, suspect arrested

“Beale Street has been a landmark for some time,” Jones told FOX13. “I think even if we did have this unfortunate incident, I think it’s still something the council would have discussed.”

A man was stabbed Sunday morning during a fight on Beale Street. Visitors were checked for weapons with a wand before entering into the entertainment district.

“To me, clearly the security measures failed,” Jones said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

He explained they will probably discuss adding Beale Street Bucks back to the area, but he said he does not like the idea.

“How did the perpetrator get past the security measures,” he said. “Whether we had Beale Street Bucks or not, that person, if that person wasn't securely or adequately checked for any type of weapons, that could have still happened with the Beale Street Bucks.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the council should strongly consider bringing it back.

"Beale Street Bucks works,” Strickland said. “It has in the past. Without Beale Street Bucks, the level of violence increases, and we’ve seen that.”

Strickland said, though, that's not enough.

“Our police director has analyzed everything, and he says it’s the one thing we’ve consistently done that has actually worked,” Strickland said.

Beale Street Bucks charges patrons a small fee, in exchange for a voucher to use at businesses.

The program was dropped in November after some called it discriminatory.

“Hopefully, they change their minds and keep Beale Street Bucks because we need to keep people safe and we don’t need to tarnish the representation of Beale street,” Strickland said.

City council will meet Tuesday.

Tuesday’s discussion will include consideration of lighting, and the position of police cars, among other items.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.