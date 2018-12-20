0 Memphis mayor pushing for mandatory prison time for road rage shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There have been at least eight interstate shootings this year – plus several road rage shootings – in Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland is pushing for new state legislation to require mandatory prison time for those crimes.

Currently, you cannot be charged with road rage because that doesn’t exist. However, Strickland said it is time to change that.

“When we took it as a society seriously 30-40 years ago, instances of drunk driving have decreased dramatically. We need to take the same serious approach with road rage,” Strickland said.

Strickland said he was surprised to find out prison time was not an automatic punishment for a road rage shooting.

He is pushing for new state legislation that would strengthen the penalty for aggravated assault during a road rage incident involving a gun.

“Some of the arguments would be it costs the state more money to put more people in jail, so there would be a cost to it, but I think when you’re talking about public safety I think that’s well worth the cost,” said Strickland.

One volunteer at Moms Demand Action said she appreciates the mayor’s efforts to identify road rage as a growing issue in our community, but she believes city leaders should focus their efforts on permitting instead of penalties.

“I would think as we’re entering the general assembly session, we should focus on proven policies that safe lives and protect all Tennesseans,” said Kat McRitchie.

McRitchie said the first step should be changing gun permitting laws, and then taking a closer look at penalties.

