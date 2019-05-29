0 Memphis mayor puts Tom Lee Park redesign plans on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is investigating what’s next for Memphis in May as the future of Tom Lee Park remains in limbo.

In his weekly email, Mayor Jim Strickland said mediation between Memphis in May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) over the proposed redesign is on hold while U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reviews the submitted proposal.

“While they [MRPP] get a clearer idea of their plans and specification to us, we’re working with them to make sure they know what we need and then we can take a look at their permit application and make a judgement on that,” said Jim Pogue with the Memphis District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Pogue said the Corps met with the Memphis River Park Partnership and the city earlier this month about the plans. He said their focus is preserving efforts to prevent erosion.

“We have Riverside Drive right there and if anything happened to the park area that would endanger riverside drive or the bluffs right here then that could jeopardize human life and that’s everyone’s number concern - certainly ours,” said Pogue.

“Our design team works in permitting environments all over the world. Our engineering team is local and includes James Collins who was a division director at the city when the park was originally expanded (by the Corps) in 1993. The design team has been meeting with the Corps through the design process with the most recent meeting being as recent as May 6. These meetings have reviewed concept, programmatic and now, early schematic design. These meetings help to strengthen the design and proactively resolve any potential issues before final construction drawings are ready so that the proposed design can successfully acquire the relevant permits,” said George Abbott, Director of External Affairs for the Memphis River Park Partnership in a statement to FOX13

The Park Partnership already delayed construction from June to this fall but that timeline may change moving forward.

“Right now, the clock is kind of open but once we get that application in we’ll do our best to have it turned around in 90 days,” said Pogue.

In this email, Strickland said:

“Coupling the Corps’ input with the progress of mediation, we’ll eventually be in a much more informed position to match the right changes to the final amount of the fundraising efforts. (Speaking of which, we aren’t spending a penny of general fund dollars on Tom Lee Park. Those go to core services like police and fire.)”

FOX13 also reached out to Memphis in May about the latest decision to pause the plans.

“With the Mayor’s announcement that mediation has been paused while MRPP begins talks with the Army Corps of Engineers regarding their proposed redesign plans, Memphis in May is reserving comment until after we have a chance to discuss with the mediator and focusing instead on wrapping up a very successful month of events celebrating the City of Memphis in Tom Lee Park. We are hopeful that this pause will not affect our plans to remain in Tom Lee Park for 2020 and await further information,” said Robert Griffin with Memphis in May

