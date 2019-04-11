0 Memphis mayor putting pressure on lawmakers to take action against road rage shooters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis city leaders are taking action against road rage shooters.

Mayor Jim Strickland did not mince words this week after talking about road rage incidents in the city.

Strickland said some drivers need to be held accountable for their actions. He has been asking state lawmakers to look into creating a road rage bill.

This comes after a number of road rage shootings across Memphis. It is something drivers in Memphis worry about.

There have been more than a dozen of road rage shootings in the past several months. In some cases, the shootings turned deadly.

“I’ve witnessed people when I’m on the highway being very impatient. I mean they don’t even give you time to even pull off when the light change green,” said Virginia Davenport, a Memphis driver.

One recent road rage shooting happened on I-40 at the Jackson Avenue exit. Police said the suspected shooter was not happy about being cut off in traffic.

“People who commit road rage and fire at another car ought to spend time in jail,” said Strickland.

State Rep. Jim Coley is sponsoring the bill that would hold drivers accountable.

His legislative assistant said the bill went “behind the budget,” meaning it is likely dead because it would cost too much money to sponsor it.

Drivers told FOX13 that lawmakers need to do something immediately before the situation gets out of control.

“I think funds should be given towards that because if we don’t, road rage will probably get even worse,” Davenport said.

Coley’s assistant said it would cost money to pay incarceration fees.

They expect to revisit this bill in a few weeks, but he said the chances of getting the bill passed right now are very slim.

