0 Memphis mayoral candidate helps 97-year-old after she was told she couldn't vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 97-year-old woman was surprised to hear she couldn't vote when she showed up for the first day of early voting.

It's because she had a non-photo ID.

She told us she's been voting for over 75 years and was surprised when she wasn't able to this time.

Luckily, a mayoral candidate decided to help her out by taking her to get a photo ID.

Since she was 20-years-old, Vernice Jones made it a priority to vote during every election. Her first time she remembers going to the polls with her mother.

"I was young, and I thought I was doing something," Jones said.

This year, she ran into a problem at 97 years old. When she went to the polls for the first day of early voting—she wasn't allowed!

It's because her driver's license had no photo.

"I said, ‘well I've been voting a long time,' and they said, ‘well you can't vote this time, we are changing.'"

According to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security--- in 2012 the voter ID law requires people to show photo ID's to vote.

Luckily, Jones was given a helping hand from Mayoral Candidate Willie Herenton who took her to get an ID.

"It made me feel good to know someone cares." Jones is urging others to make sure they have a photo ID.

All they have to do is bring proof of citizenship and two proofs of Tennessee residency to the DMV.

She said she was happy to participate in this year's election at 97-years-old. "I've been voting for a long time, and I think it's important to vote."

Early voting will last till September 28. The Election Commission told FOX13 people who are older than 60 can vote absentee on a permanent basis.

