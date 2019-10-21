  • Memphis Men's Basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2018-19 men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:
                                                    Record        Pts    Pvs
      1.  Michigan  St.  (60)      32-7      1,619      5
      2.  Kentucky  (2)                30-7      1,497      7
      3.  Kansas  (3)                    26-10      1,457    17
      4.  Duke                                32-6      1,399      1
      5.  Louisville                    20-14      1,386      -
      6.  Florida                          20-16      1,313      -
      7.  Maryland                        23-11      1,134      -
      8.  Gonzaga                          33-4      1,096      4
      9.  North  Carolina            29-7      1,060      3
    10.  Villanova                      26-10      1,048    23
    11.  Virginia                        35-3      1,007      2
    12.  Seton  Hall                    20-14          863      -
    13.  Texas  Tech                    31-7          837      9
    14.  Memphis                          22-14          773      -
    15.  Oregon                            25-13          742      -
    16.  Baylor                            20-14          523      -
    17.  Utah  St.                        28-7          491    25
    18.  Ohio  St.                        20-15          407      -
    19.  Xavier                            19-16          356      -
    20.  Saint  Mary's  (Cal)22-12          330      -
    21.  Arizona                          17-15          265      -
    22.  LSU                                  28-7          234    12
    23.  Purdue                            26-10          230    13
    24.  Auburn                            30-10          210    14
    25.  VCU                                  25-8          193      -
       Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.
     

