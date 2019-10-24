Memphis Merit Academy closed the remainder of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Merit Academy will be closed the remainder of the week.
The school has been without power since Monday, when the tornado hit near the school, according to school officials.
In a statement from the school:
Because the safety of our scholars is our top priority, we will remain closed for the rest of this week as we continue to work with MLGW and monitor road obstructions.
The school will communicate any additional information through Facebook, text message, email and the school's website.
Classes will resume on Monday.
