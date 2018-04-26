  • Memphis middle school closes due to pipe bursting

    Updated:

    Students at one local middle school will not have to attend classes today because of a pipe bursting. 

    Trending stories:

    Westside Achievement Middle will be closed today due to flooding. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis middle school closes due to pipe bursting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man steals electricity with spoon, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man hides cameras in teen's room to take sexually explicit photos, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered Showers and Cooler Temperatures expected for Mid-South