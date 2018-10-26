Memphis middle school responds after controversial skit uses fake guns during school event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis middle school is responding after a performance included fake guns.
Wednesday was “Unity Day” at Colonial Middle School.
"A performance group from the 'Heal the Hood' organization performed a skit for students," district officials said.
The school district said the event addressed issues of bullying and threats.
During one of the skits, a fake gun was shown and sounded real.
Officials said the administration was not aware that fake guns were going to be used during the assembly.
"While the intent was positive, it was shocking for some students and staff, so administrators chose to stop the performance early, and families were informed about the skit," the school district said.
Earlier in October, a Mississippi marching band faced controversy for using fake guns.
The Forest Hill band’s halftime performance depicted police being held at gunpoint.
The game was in Brookhaven, where six days earlier, two officers were killed in a shootout with a suspect.
That band director was fired, and the band will not be allowed to perform for the rest of the season.
