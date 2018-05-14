0 Memphis mom couldn't explain son's injuries, charged with murder, police say

A Memphis mother changed her story several when describing the events that led to her son’s death, according to an arrest affidavit.

Davida Wooden, 25, is charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse. The charges stem from the death of her two-year-old.

On May 10, the toddler was taken to Baptist East from his home on Southern Avenue. He died at the hospital.

First responders said the child had minor visible bruising around his neck and arms. Wooden told investigators the boy was with her, and he was non-responsive when she tried to wake him up, according to the affidavit.

The next day, the toddler’s death was ruled a homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner.

Documented injuries included a lacerated liver and spleen, large bruises on the arm, neck and head, blunt force trauma to the brain, and bruising on the back, according to arresting documents.

The medical examiner also noted half of the boy’s blood was in his abdomen.

Wooden was brought in for questioning, and her story changed several times, according to police.

The 25-year-old told investigators she was the only person with the child in the two days before his death. She admitted to disciplining the toddler and said it ‘may have been rough to get his attention.’ Wooden also told police her son fell down a step and hit his head on the bathtub. She said he threw up at one point, but she never got him medical treatment, according to the affidavit.

Police said the mother was unable to explain the boy’s massive internal injuries.

Davida Wooden was arrested and charged. No bond has been set as of the publishing of this story.

