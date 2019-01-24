0 Memphis mom frantically calls daughter's phone, learns she was hit and killed by stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman was killed while driving to get pick up her younger brother from basketball practice.

Ashlyn Whitmore was the “glue that brought everyone together” in her family. Now her mother and siblings are grieving her sudden death.

Tuesday night, she was driving to Southwest Tennessee Community College to pick up her brother. She never made it, and it wasn’t until hours later that her family knew something was wrong.

Ashlyn was at South Third Street and South Parkway when a car slammed into her vehicle. She died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The car that hit her was a Lexus. Police believe it had been stolen – along with a Ford Escape that crashed previously and is thought to be part of the same criminal investigation.

Two people were inside the Lexus. They were injured but are expected to be okay.

One of them was Terrance Rodgers, 18, according to police. He has been charged with theft of property and aggravated robbery in relation to the case.

READ MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION HERE

Ashlyn’s mother was sleeping – unaware of what was going on. When she woke up, she began calling her daughter’s phone.

Instead of Ashlyn, she heard the voice of a police officer.

“I said I need you to tell me where my daughter is, and I started panicking,” Ashlyn’s mother told FOX13. “My world came crashing down in that moment.”

Ashlyn’s mother hoped to one day be helping plan her daughter’s wedding. Instead, she is planning a funeral.

The heartbreaking interview with Ashlyn Whitmore’s mother – and the way family hopes she will be remembered – on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.