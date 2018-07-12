  • Memphis mom strangles daughter with belt, police say

    Memphis police arrested a woman they said strangled her teen daughter. 

    Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle on July 11. Landchelneil Bowman and her daughter were in an argument and the mother wrapped a belt around her 17-year-old daughter's neck. 

    She then started to strangle her. 

    Afer police arrived on the scene, the victim's 13-year-old daughter told police she saw the attack. 

    Bowman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. 

